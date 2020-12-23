West Bengal Civil Services Exam In March-April, Registration Begins Tomorrow

WBPSC Civil Services exam in March/ April

The West Bengal Civil Services exam details have been announced. This is a combined competitive exam comprising four distinct exams for various posts under group A, group B, Group C and group D services. The preliminary exam will be held in March-April. Registration for the exam will begin tomorrow (December 24). Candidates can fill and submit the application forms which will be available on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC).

Selection to various posts will be through a preliminary written exam, a main written exam and a personality test. The preliminary exam will be held in March/ April. The exam will be held in Kolkata and other districts in the state. Only scheduled tribe candidates of Darjeeling district and other candidates of the three hill sub-divisions, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling centre. Similarly all candidates from the Kalimpong district will be allowed to appear at Kalimpong centre.

The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation and candidates should be between 18-36 years of age.

The exam will be held for selection to:

West Bengal Civil Service (Executive)

Assistant Commissioner of Revenue in the integrated West Bengal Revenue Service

West Bengal Co-operative Service

West Bengal Labour Service

West Bengal Food and Supplies Service

Employment Service [Except the post of Employment Officer (Technical)]

West Bengal Police Service

Superintendent, District Correctional Home / Deputy Superintendent, Central Correctional Home,

Joint Block Development Officer

Deputy Assistant Director of Consumer Affairs and Fair Business Practices

Junior Social Welfare Service

Subordinate Land Revenue Service, Grade-I

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer

Joint Registrar (West Bengal State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal)

Assistant Canal Revenue Officer (Irrigation)

Chief Controller of Correctional Services, Inspector of Co-operative Societies

Panchayat Development Officer under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department

Rehabilitation Officer under the Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department

The last date for submission of applications is January 15, 2021.

