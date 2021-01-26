West Bengal Civil Service (Exe) Exam 2021: Application Edit Window Opens On January 28

WBPSC civil service exam will be held in March-April.

For the West Bengal Civil Service exam, the state public service commission has decided to provide an edit window to all the candidates who have registered for the exam. Through this facility candidates will be able to verify the details of their application forms and can edit it if required.

The edit window will be available from January 28 to February 3.

"All candidates are advised to verify the details provided in the online application very carefully and candidates who have not filled in the forms personally are particularly advised to obtain a print out of the form to identify the discrepancies, if any," the West Bengal Public Service Commission has said.

"Candidates willing to change their address may first change the same in Profile Section and then use the Edit option," it has added.

The Commission has said that this facility will be open only once.

The West Bengal Civil Service exam is a combined competitive exam comprising four distinct exams for various posts under group A, group B, Group C and group D services. The exam is scheduled to be held in March-April.

Selection to the posts will be through a preliminary written exam, a main written exam and a personality test. The preliminary exam will be held in Kolkata and other districts in the state. Only scheduled tribe candidates of Darjeeling district and other candidates of the three hill sub-divisions, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling centre. Similarly all candidates from the Kalimpong district will be allowed to appear at Kalimpong centre.

