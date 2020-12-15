West Bengal Audit, Accounts Service Recruitment Exam: Registration Begins Today

WBPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online on or before December 30

The registration for the West Bengal Audit, Accounts Service Recruitment Exam opens today. Application forms for the exam are available on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Candidates can fill and submit the forms by December 30. The closing date for submission of fees online is December 30. Those who wish to pay the fees offline can deposit it till December 31, however they must generate the challan by December 30.

The Commission will select and recommend candidates through this exam to fill 50 vacancies in the Finance Department under West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service cadre.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview.

The preliminary exam will be held at Kolkata and Darjeeling in May, 2021. Only candidates of Kalimpong district and three hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling district, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling centre, the Commission has said.

The main exam will be held at Kolkata only. The interview will be held in the office of WBPSC in Kolkata.

Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Commerce or a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or a Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or MBA/PGDM (Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under two years full-time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education are eligible for this exam. Candidate should not be more than 36 years as on January 1, 2020, the Commission has said in the notification. Details regarding age relaxation rules can be found in the notification.

