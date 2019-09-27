West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment Final Result Announced

West Bengal Police Constable final result released

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result for the post of constables. The Constable vacancies were notified in 2018. Candidates who appeared in the selection rounds for Constable Recruitment can check their result status from recruitment board's official website. Candidates would need their application number and date of birth to check the final result for the Constable Recruitment.

Apart from the Board's website, the list of provisionally selected candidates is also available on the Notice Board of the Recruitment Board's Office in Salt Lake City in Kolkata.

The marks obtained by the candidates who were shortlisted for the interview will be released on the Board's website on October 4 and will be available for viewing for a period of 15 days.

WBPRB Constable Result 2018: How To Check

Go to WBPRB website: http://wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the recruitment tab.

Click on the Constable Recruitment link and then click on result link.

Select district from the dropdown box, enter application number and date of birth.

Submit and view your selection status.

