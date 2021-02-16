Uttarakhand Chief Fire Officer Exam 2021 Registration Begins

Uttarakhand Chief Fire Officer exam registration begins.

Registration has begun for filling 4 vacancies in Chief Fire Officer posts under Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services. Application forms are available on the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms available on the website till March 8.

After submitting the online application form candidates have to send the hardcopy of it to the Commission. The deadline by which the hardcopy of the application forms should reach the Commission's office is March 23.

Applicants must have completed 3 years' fire engineering course in National Fire Service college, Nagpur. Candidates who have completed Divisional Officer course from the National Fire Service college Nagpur can also apply for this post. Complete details on the eligibility criteria including the additional skills required to apply for this post is given in the job notification released by the Commission.

Candidates must be between 23-42 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

