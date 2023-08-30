UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Notice Released For 85 Executive Officer And Other Posts, Check Details

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Uttarakhand Executive Officer and Tax and Revenue Inspector Examination 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates have the opportunity to submit their online applications for these positions until September 18, 2023.

As per the official announcement, there are 85 openings available in total. Among these, 63 positions are designated for executive officers, while the remaining 22 positions are allocated for tax and revenue inspectors. The selection process for these roles will involve a written examination consisting of two papers: Paper I (General Hindi) and Paper II (General Studies).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as of July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree from a university established by law in India.

The notification has instructions for filling out the online application.

Please read the instructions very carefully in order to fill out the application form for the examination.

Candidates are informed that all the certificates of their eligibility and documents should be dated either prior to the date of publication of the given advertisement or up to the last date of the advertisement.

Steps for filling out an online application form: