Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Notifies Jobs For Graduates, Others

UP Legislative Assembly recruitment 2020: Apply on or before January 7

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has invited applications from graduates, postgraduates, 10+2 pass candidates for filling vacancies in Editor, Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer and other posts. A total of 87 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Vacancy Details

Out of the total number of vacancies 44 are for candidates belonging to the general category.

The application forms are available online. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before January 7, 2021.

Details on how the application forms can be submitted is given in the official notification.

Along with the application form, candidates have to deposit Rs 950.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories can check the official notification for details on relaxation in application fee and age limit.

Candidates can edit their application forms within the registration deadline.

There will be written exam for selection to these posts. Details of the exam will be notified later and admit cards will be issued to candidates to appear in the exam.

