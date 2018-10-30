UPTET Admit Card 2018 To Be Available From Today, Here's How To Download

UPTET admit card will be available to download on upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET admit card 2018 will be made available today on the official website of the exam, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The UPTET admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on November 18, 2018 is set to be uploaded today on the website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, which organises the UPTET exam for the recruitment of teachers in Government-run primary and upper primary schools. The registration for the UPTET 2018 exam was concluded on October 7, 2018. The candidates were allowed to submit their fees till October 9, 2018.

UPTET Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow these steps to download your UPTET admit card 2018:

Step I:

Go to the official website of UPTET admit card download, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step II:

Click on the admit card link

Step III:

Enter your registration details on the next page open

Step IV:

Submit the details and download UPTET admit card from next page

The UPTET 2018 test was earlier scheduled to be organised on November 4, 2018. But, the exam has now been rescheduled for November 18, 2018.

The UPTET was rescheduled in order to conduct the BTC exam which was cancelled and will now be held from November 1 to November 3, 2018.

The UPTET exams for primary level and upper primary level teacher eligibility would be conducted separately.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be organizing the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET examination on November 18 and the results will be declared on December 10, a spokesperson for the board had said.

