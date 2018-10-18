UPTET 2018: Exam On November 18, Admit Card Expected In October Last Week

UPTET 2018 exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018. The information on UPTET 2018 admit card download is expected to be released on the official website tomorrow, that is on October 19, 2018. As per the official schedule released by UP Basic Education Board, the date for UPTET 2018 admit card release will be announced on the official website on October 19, 2018.

NIC Lucknow will make admit cards available to the board on October 25, 2018. The admit cards for candidates will be made available to the centre administrator on October 29, 2018.

Hence, it can be expected that the UPTET 2018 admit card should be available for download on the official website on October 30, 2018.

The UPTET 2018 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2018. However, the exam was rescheduled and now will be conducted on November 18, 2018.

The exam has been rescheduled in order to conduct the BTC exam which was cancelled and will now be held from November 1 to November 3, 2018.

The exams for primary level and upper primary level would be conducted separately.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be organizing the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET examination on November 18 and the results will be declared on December 10, a spokesperson for the board had said.

