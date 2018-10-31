UPTET Admit Card 2018 Released @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Download Now Using This Direct Link

UPTET admit card released on upbasiceduboard.gov.in, download now

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the UPTET admit card 2018 for the teacher eligibility test on its official website. Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET admit card 2018 can be downloaded from the official website of the exam, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The UPTET 2018 admit card download link is provided on the official website. The UPTET admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on November 18, 2018 is uploaded today on the website of the Board, which organises the UPTET exam for the recruitment of teachers in Government-run primary and upper primary schools.

UPTET Admit Card 2018: Direct link to download

The candidates may download their UPTET admit card using the direct link provided here.

There is a chance that the official website of the exam may not respond when large number of users try to access it one time.

The registration for the UPTET 2018 exam was concluded on October 7, 2018. The candidates were allowed to submit their fees till October 9, 2018.

UPTET Admit Card 2018: How to download

UPTET admit card download link has been made available on the website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Follow these steps to download your UPTET admit card 2018 directly from the website:

Step One: Visit the official website of UP TET admit card download, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the admit card link provided on the official website

Step Three: Enter your registration number on the next page open

Step Four: Submit the registration number and download UPTET admit card from next page

The UPTET 2018 test was earlier scheduled to be organised on November 4, 2018. But, the exam has now been rescheduled for November 18, 2018.

