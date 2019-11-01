UPTET 2019 Online Application Begins; Exam In December

UPTET 2019 online application begins

UPTET 2019 online application process has begun. The last date to register for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) is November 20, 2019. Those who complete the registration process successfully will be able to pay application fee till November 21 and complete the application form by November 22.

UPTET 2019 admit cards will be uploaded on the website on December 2, 2019. The exam is tentatively scheduled on December 22, 2019.

UPTET 2019 Application Link

An applicant must have a graduation degree and 2-year D.El.Ed. (BTC) qualification from any institute recognized by NCTE. Candidates are advised to read the UPTET notification for equivalent qualifications.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by UP Government for appearing in UPTET exam can apply online for the exam. This year the link for UPTET application is being hosted on a different website, 'updeled.gov.in'.

There will be two papers in the exam. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach upper primary classes (6 to 8). Those candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for appearing in both the papers. Such candidates will have to pay application fee for both the papers.

The application fee for General and OBC category candidates for one paper is Rs. 600 and for two papers is Rs. 1200. The application fee for SC and ST category candidates for one paper is Rs. 400 and for both papers is Rs. 800. The application fee for PwD candidates for pone paper is Rs. 100 and for both papers is Rs. 200.

