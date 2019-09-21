UP Lower Subordinate Exam Revised Answer Keys Released

This is the 2016 lower subordinate services exam.

Revised answer keys have been released for the Uttar Pradesh Lower Subordinate Services Exam. After considering the objections raised by candidates against the preliminary answer key of the Lower Subordinate exam, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has found out that representations received against one question is valid. The Commission has therefore decided to grant all candidates, who have attempted the question, full mark.

The UPSSSC has released the revised answer key on its website, upsssc.gov.in.

The preliminary answer key was released on July 31. The Commission had set 8 series of question papers for the exam.

The preliminary exam for the 2019 lower subordinate services exam was held on September 14 and 15. Through this exam UPSSSC will recommend candidates for recruitment to Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer posts. A total of 672 vacancies will be filled this year.

The Homeopathic Pharmacist selection test will be held on September 25.

