UPSSSC Releases Final Answer Key For Lower Subordinate Services Exam; What's Next

UPSSSC has released final answer key for Lower Subordinate Services Exam

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2016 (II). The Commission had released the preliminary answer key on July 31 this year and had invited objections from candidates who appeared in the exam.

After resolution of the valid objections received, the Commission has released the final answer key for the written examination.

The Commission found objection valid against one question asked in the exam and has decided to award full marks for that question to all the candidates.

The Commission has released the rectified answer key for all eight series of question papers.

Candidates checking the final answer key should note that for question numbers 172 to 175 related to Urdu language have different key and are given at the end of the answer key page.

Now, that the Commission has released the final answer key, the result should not be long. Updates on the result declaration will be released on the commission's official website, 'upsssc.gov.in'.

