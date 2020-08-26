12 Engineers Among First 20 UPSC Toppers This Year

UPSC: Among the first 20 toppers of the CSE 2019 there are 12 engineers.

Among the first 20 toppers of the UPSC's Civil Services exam 2019 there are 12 engineers. The toppers were felicitated on Tuesday through video conference. In a general practice, toppers of the Civil Services Exam are invited to the headquarters of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) at North Block and are felicitated with presentation of testimonials.

In his felicitation speech, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the presence of 12 engineers in the first 25 toppers of this year who were selected on the basis of CSE 2019 will add value to the work assigned to them in carrying out various specialised schemes and programmes introduced by the Modi government. "He said, they are entering the services at one of the best times in the history of post-independent India, when under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was on the ascent and would soon be a frontline nation of the world," an official statement said.

Felicitated All India Toppers of IAS/Civil Services Exam 2019, the result of which was declared recently. These included Pradeep Singh Rank-1 from Haryana, Jatin Kishore Rank-2 from Delhi & Pratibha Verma Rank-3 from UP. 12 Engineers among first 20 and one woman among first 3. pic.twitter.com/lnZhjh6JTa — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 25, 2020

Civil Services exam 2019 result was announced on August 4.

829 candidates have been recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment to civil services which is decided on the basis of written exams and interview.

The Commission has also released the cut off marks obtained by the last recommended candidate of each category.

It has however delayed releasing the total marks obtained by the candidates. Usually the marks are released within 15 days of the declaration of the result. UPSC, in a recent notification, has said that the marks of the Civil Services Exam 2019 will be released after September 7.

