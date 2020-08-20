Civil Services Exam 2019 Marks To Be Released After September 7: UPSC

UPSC CSE 2019 marks will be released after September 7.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said that the marks obtained by the candidates in the Civil Services exam 2019 will be released after September 7. The marks of the candidates were supposed to be released within August 19. UPSC had released the final result of Civil Services exam 2019 on August 4 and usually, the marks of the Civil Services exam is released within 15 days of releasing the final result.

"Marks of the candidates of CSE, 2019 will be disclosed after 07.09.2020 ," the UPSC has notified today.In 2018, the final result of Civil Services exam was announced on April 5 and the marks were released on April 12.

UPSC will release the marks of all the candidates who have been recommended for appointment.

It will also disclose the marks of those candidates who have not been recommended but have opted to disclose their marks for employment opportunities.

Click here for more Jobs News