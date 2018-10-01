UPSC To Allow Application Withdrawal Facility For Candidates

In a first of it's kind move, UPSC has decided to allow candidates to withdraw their applications submitted online if they are not prepared for an exam and do not wish to forfeit their number of attempt. The facility will be provided beginning with the ongoing applications for the Indian Engineering Services Examination 2019.

NDTV reported the change on September 28, after the application process for ESE 2019 began. News Agency ANI also corroborated the information today in a tweet.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed the facility of withdrawal of applications by candidates. The arrangement will be implemented beginning with Engineering Services Examination, 2019. pic.twitter.com/r65tRgpOnG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018

The withdrawal of application forms will begin one week after the application submission deadline. In case of Engineering Services Examination 2019, it will possibly start on or after October 29, 2018.

The Commission has introduced the facility after receiving many requests from candidates, earlier, who wished to cancel their candidature after submitting the application.

The change will certainly be welcomed by candidates who are planning to appear in exams where, apart from other conditions, number of attempts is also an eligibility criteria. In Engineering Services Exam, there is no limit on number of attempts, however, the age limit is 30 years.

While Commission will allow candidates to withdraw their application, it has not made any provision for refund of application fee. The commission, in its guideline, also said that there will be no provision for candidates to withdraw an incomplete application.

