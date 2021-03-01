UPSC Notifies To Fill Vacancies In CBI, Agriculture Ministry, Others

UPSC notifies jobs in CBI, labour ministry, agriculture ministry and other departments.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi government's forensic science laboratory, agriculture ministry and other departments and ministries. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till March 18.

