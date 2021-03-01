UPSC Notifies To Fill Vacancies In CBI, Agriculture Ministry, Others

New Delhi:
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi government's forensic science laboratory, agriculture ministry and other departments and ministries. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till March 18.
Vacancy Details
- Economic Officer in Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers' Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare: 1 post
- Assistant Executive Engineer(Civil) in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment: 10 posts
- Programmer Gr. A in Central Ground Water Board, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 1 post
- Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension: 43 posts
- Assistant Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension: 26 posts
- Senior Scientific Officer(Ballistics) in Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 1 post
- Senior Scientific Officer(Biology) in Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts
- Senior Scientific Officer(Chemistry) in Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts
- Senior Scientific Officer(Documents) in Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts
- Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection) in Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 1 post