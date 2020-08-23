UPSC Notifies Vacancies In Ministry Of Home Affairs, Others

UPSC recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application is September 10.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which also conducts recruitment tests for filling up vacancies in various ministries and government organisations, has notified vacancies for graduates and postgraduates having work experience. Vacancies are available in Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Home Department of Government of NCT of Delhi and Department of Health and Family Welfare of Government of NCT of Delhi.

Apply Online

Application forms are available online at the UPSC website. The last date for submission of forms is September 10. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is September 11.

"Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card," the official notification released by UPSC says. "No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee," it adds.

Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Neurology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 24 posts

Research Officer (Social Studies), Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 post

Senior Scientific Officer (Lie-Detection), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts

General Duty Medical Officer (Homeopathy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi: 7 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Neurology): Candidate must have Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality after obtaining the MBBS degree and must have three years' teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.

Research Officer (Social Studies): Candidate must have Master's Degree in Anthropology (with specialization in Cultural or Social Anthropology) or Sociology and have three years' experience of Social Research on Village and Community Studies with special reference to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection): Candidate must have Master's Degree in Psychology or Criminology from a recognized University with Three years Research /Analytical experience in Applied Psychology or Criminology/Crime Investigation.

General Duty Medical Officer(Homeopathy): Candidate must have Degree in Homoeopathy and must be enrolled on State Register or Central Register of Homoeopathy.

The degrees must be from recognized universities.

