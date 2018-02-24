UPSC Notifies Recruitment For Engineering Graduates; Know More

Details of the recruitment is available at the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.
Translator Post
The Commission has also notified of Translator recruitment at Signal Intelligence Directorate, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Ministry of Defence. The vacancy is available for Tibetan language and is suitable for differently abled people. Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Tibetan language with English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level OR Bachelor's degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject; and Diploma in Tibetan language with interpretership or translation standard from a University or Institute recognized by Government of India are eligible for the post.
The important dates for Translator post are same as that of the Assistant Director Safety post.
Comments
Assistant Director Safety (Mechanical): 3 posts (age limit: 35 years)
Assistant Director Safety (Electrical): 1 post (age limit: 40 years)
Assistant Director Safety (Chemical): 1 post (age limit: 38 years)
Translator (Tibetan): 1 post (age limit: 35 years)
Click here for more Jobs News