UPSC Recruitment 2017: Final Merit List For CDS (I) Written Exam 2017 Released; Check At Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final selection list for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2017.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC Recruitment 2017: Merit List For CDS (I) Written Exam 2017 Released New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final selection list for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2017. A total of 232 candidates have qualified after appearing in the exams and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Defence Ministry. The government had notified 225 vacancies for 107th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and 11 vacancies for 21st Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. The merit list is available on the official UPSC website.



How to check UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2017 Merit List?



Step one: Go to official UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the CDS Exam (I) 2017 result link.

Step three: Click on the pdf link.

Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.



Candidates can also download the result pdf below:





The marks of the qualified candidates will be available on the official website within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results and will be available for 30 days.



While preparing the result, the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.



Click here for more



Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final selection list for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2017. A total of 232 candidates have qualified after appearing in the exams and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Defence Ministry. The government had notified 225 vacancies for 107th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and 11 vacancies for 21st Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. The merit list is available on the official UPSC website.Step one: Go to official UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in.Step two: Click on the CDS Exam (I) 2017 result link.Step three: Click on the pdf link.Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.Candidates can also download the result pdf below:The marks of the qualified candidates will be available on the official website within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results and will be available for 30 days. While preparing the result, the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.Click here for more Jobs News