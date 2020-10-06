UPSC Releases Civil Services Exam Question Paper

UPSC has released the question paper of the Civil Services exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the question paper of the Civil Services preliminary exam which was held on October 4. The question paper is available on the website upsc.gov.in and can be downloaded for free.

Download UPSC Prelims GS I Question Paper

Download UPSC Prelims GS II Question Paper

Answer key of the question paper is likely to be released after the final result is out. For the Civil Services 2019 exam, the answer key of the preliminary exam question paper was released after the final result was declared.

UPSC prelims 2020 result can be expected next month. In 2019 the exam was held in June and the result was declared in July. The name of the candidates along with their marks will be released after the result is announced. This list comes 2-3 days after the result is declared.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in January, 2021.

