UPSC Releases NDA, NA Exam Marks, Topper Scores 1015/1800

UPSC NDA (I) marks have been released at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of the 447 candidates who have qualified the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019. The Commission has released the final results of UPSC NDA (I) last week on the basis of the performance in the written examination held by UPSC on April 21 this year and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The marks have been released on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA (I) marks

The shortlisted candidates will join Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy (NDA) for the 143rd Course and Naval Academy (NA) for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) which will commence on January 2, 2020.

The Commission has released the marks of all the 447 candidates including the written examination and SSB interview separately. Written examination for UPSC NDA and NA examination was held for 900 and SSB interview for 900; 1800 marks in total.

The topper Ripunjay Naithani scored 1015 followed by Deep Yagnesh Dave (986) and Nitin Prabhakar (985)

Candidates should keep in mind that the results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing the final results.

"The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing-I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC," says the result notification.

