Maharashtra government to pay stipend to ST candidates preparing for UPSC exams.

Maharashtra government has decided to pay stipend to scheduled tribe (ST) candidates who are preparing for UPSC exams. Under this financial assistance scheme stipend will be given to candidates who will appear for the Civil Services main exam and interview, the State Tribal Development Minister KC Padavi announced on Tuesday.

Under this scheme, each candidate will be provided Rs 12,000 per month. Additionally, Rs 26,000 will also be provided to the candidate for purchasing books.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services exam every year for selection to Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) among other civil services. Every year, close to 10 lakh applications is registered for the exam. Selection to the Civil Services is held through a preliminary written exam, a main written exam, and a personal interview.

