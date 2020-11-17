Indian Forest Service Main Exam In February-March 2021, Registration Begins

UPSC IFS main exam will be held in February-March, 2021.

The main exam for Indian Forest Service 2020 will be held from February 28, 2021 to March 7, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam, which was held on October 4 along with the Civil Services exam, can appear for this exam only after filling the detailed application form (DAF). The DAF is available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the option to fill and submit the DAF is open till November 27.

Indian Forest Service Exam DAF

A total of 1,113 candidates are eligible for the exam.

"The qualified candidates have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020, published in the gazette of India (Extraordinary) dated 12-02- 2020 of Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change," the UPSC has said in a notification which is available on its website.

The UPSC will release admit card 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the exam.

"Changes, if any, in the postal address or e-mail address or mobile number after submission of the DAF-I may be communicated to the Commission at once," it has said.

The marks obtained by candidates in the preliminary exam will be released after the entire process of the Indian Forest Service exam is over, the UPSC has said.

