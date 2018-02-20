UPSC IFS 2017 Results Declared; Check Here Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2017 final results.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2017 final results. The UPSC IFS results has been announced on the basis of the results of the IFS Main Examination 2017 held by UPSC in December , 2017 followed by Personality Test held in February, 2018. Now, the commission has declared the list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to posts in Indian Forest Service. UPSC has declared a total of 110 candidates selected for this recruitment. The UPSC in a notification said the appointment to the Service will be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and fulfilling of other criteria.The Government has earlier notified a total of 110 vacancies for this recruitment.UPSC has a "Facilitation Counter" near Examination Hall Building in its campus. Candidates may obtain any information / clarification regarding their examination/recruitment on working days between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs in person or over Telephone Nos. 23385271/23381125/23098543.The candidates may check the UPSC IFS results here: The UPSC IFS result 2017 is also be available on the website of the UPSC i.e. http://www.upsc.gov.in. The marks of candidates are expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.Click here for more Jobs News