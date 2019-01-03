UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main Result Released; Check Here

Personality Test of these candidates in IFS is likely to commence from January 28, 2019

The UPSC has announced the results of the Indian Forest Services (Main) exam, 2018 held by the Commission from December 2 to 10, 2018. The list of candidates who have qualified for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service exam 2018 (Group 'A') has been released on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said in a statement.

Click Here For UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main Result

Personality Test of these candidates in IFS is likely to commence from January 28, 2019 onwards, the Commission said in the statement.

Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test of candidates being called for Interview may be downloaded from the Commission's Website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in from January 10, 2019.

The candidates who are not able to download e-Summon Letter for Personality Test, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (skindo-upsc@gov.in).

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission's Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

