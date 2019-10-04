UPSC Announces Written Exam Result For Indian Economic Services 2019

UPSC IES Result 2019 released on the commission's official website

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the written exam result for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019. The examination was held in June and the candidates who have qualified in the examination will now appear for Interview or Personality Test. The Commission has released both roll numbers and names of the candidates who have qualified in the written exam.

Candidates who appeared in the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019 can check their qualification status from the result document which has been uploaded on the official UPSC website.

Qualified candidates will be required to fill a Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the UPSC website from October 17 to October 31 till 6:00 pm.

The call letters for the interview or personality test will be released tentatively on November 19, 2019.

The mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days. Hard copies of the mark sheet will not be issued by UPSC except only upon specific request accompanied by a self-addressed envelope. Such requests must be made within 30 days of display of marks on the Commission's website.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.