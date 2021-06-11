Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 Interview Resumes From July 19

UPSC has scheduled the interview of Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam.

The interview of Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam 2020 will resume from July 19, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said. The interview letter of the shortlisted candidates will be available on the website of the Commission soon, it has said.

The interview was earlier scheduled to begin on April 19. After the first day of the interview it was deferred in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

"However, due to unprecedented growth in the number of people infected with Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) countrywide, as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission deferred the Personality Test of the Examinations after conducting the interview on first day on 19.04.2021 (Monday)," the Commission has said.

"Now, after reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to recommence the Personality Test of the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 from 19.07.2021," it has added.

The Commission had postponed many exams and interviews due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It has rescheduled the Civil Services 2020 interview from August 2. The interview was initially scheduled in April but was postponed later.

The EPFO enforcement officer exam which was scheduled on May 9 has been postponed.

The notification of the Combined Medical Services exam, which was scheduled to be released on May 5, was also deferred.

It has begun the registration process for the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy exam 2021.

