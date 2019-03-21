Notification For Indian Economic Service, Geologist Exam Soon

UPSC IES, Geologist Exam 2019 Notification Soon At Upsc.gov.in

Details of the Indian Economic Service (IES) exam, Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam and Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination will be soon. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was supposed to release the official notification on March 20. As per the exam calendar released by the Commission, the exams are scheduled for June 28. The UPSC, government's recruitment body for central civil services, usually begins the registration for these exams in March followed by written exam in June/ July and personality test in November.

Last year, the Commission had proposed to fill up 14 vacancies in Indian Economic Service, 32 in Indian Statistical Service and 93 through Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination.

The official notifications will be released on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can submit their applications at upsconline.nic.in.

In April, exam details will be announced for Combined Medical Services exam and Central Armed Police Forces exam.

The main exam for Engineering Services 2019 will be held on June 30.

For all the exams, the Commission discloses the written test and interview marks of both recommended and non-recommended candidates as per the government's decision to facilitate the absorption of non-recommended candidates by other public and private recruitment agencies.

