UPSC Engineering Services Exam In July; Notification On April 7

UPSC will conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination on July 18.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the details of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 on April 7. The exam will be held on July 18. Application forms for the preliminary exam will be accepted by the UPSC till April 27. The application form submission process will be online and will be done at the official website of the UPSC.

This is the first exam of the three-stage test which the UPSC conducts to select candidates under civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics & telecommunication engineering disciplines in Indian Railway Service of Engineers, Indian Railway Stores Service, Central Engineering Service, Survey of India, Central Water Engineering Service and other services. The other two stages of test are main exam and personality test.

Candidates who have obtained a graduate degree in engineering are eligible for this post. Those applying for Indian Radio Regulatory Service Group 'A' service should have M.Sc. degree or its equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a subject or Master's Degree in Science with Physics and Radio Communication or Electronics or Telecommunication as a special subject.

Candidates with M.Sc. degree or its equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject can apply for Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics Engg. Posts).

Candidates must be between 21-30 years of age. Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per the government guidelines.

Click here for more Jobs News