Engineering Services Preliminary Exam On July 18

UPSC ESE 2021 to be held on July 18.

The preliminary phase of the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2021 will be held on July 18, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has informed candidates and has released the examination time table and subject codes today.

The exam will be held in two sessions.

The first session will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and in this session exam will be held for general studies and engineering aptitude paper. The exam will be objective in nature and will carry a total of 200 marks. The exam will be held for 2 hours.

The second session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held for engineering disciplines for 3 hours. The total mark in this paper will be 300.

Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for the main exam and interview.

Through the Engineering Services Exam, the UPSC selects and recommends candidates for Survey of India Group 'A' Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Power Engineering Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services.

A total of 215 vacancies will be filled through the ESE 2021.

