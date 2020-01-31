UPSC To Conclude EPFO Recruitment Application Today

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2020: Online application process will conclude today

Union Public service Commission (UPSC) will conclude application process for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment today. The Commission had announced 421 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer earlier this month.

Out of the total vacancies announced, 62 are meant for SC categories, 33 are for St categories, 116 are for OBC categories, 42 are for EWS categories, and 168 are for unreserved categories.

Graduate candidates can apply for the recruitment through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website, 'upsconline.nic.in'. The upper age limit is 30 years. The last date to print completed application form is February 2, 2020.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either offline by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or online by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

Candidates will be selected after a pen-paper based Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview. The Recruitment Test and Interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates who are shortlisted for interview on the basis of performance in the Recruitment Test.

The Recruitment Test will be held tentatively on October 4, 2020.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be of two hours' duration. All the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual - in English and Hindi. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for Interview.

