UPSC To Conduct EPFO Enforcement Officer Recruitment Test On September 5

UPSC EPFO exam dates have been announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified that the recruitment test for the selection of enforcement officer in EPFO will be held on September 5. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam which was scheduled on this day has been rescheduled on November 14.

The UPSC EPFO exam was earlier scheduled on May 9 and the admit cards were released. However, in April a decision was taken by the Commission to defer the exam in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

In the latest update, the Commission has not said if candidates can use the old admit card or will be issued a new one for the exam.

The UPSC EPFO exam will be of two hours duration and all the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual - in English and Hindi. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview. The exam and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

The exam will be held for the selection of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

A total of 421 posts will be filled through this recruitment test.

The recruitment was notified in January 2020. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020. However, after the UPSC scheduled Civil Services exam on the same day, it decided to postpone the EPFO exam.

