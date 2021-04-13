UPSC Engineering Services Exam Result Declared, 302 Make The Cut

UPSC has declared the engineering services exam 2020.

The final result of the Engineering Services Exam 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Against 347 vacancies, a total of 302 candidates have been selected. The exam is held in four disciplines-civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics and telecommunication engineering.

Gaurav Kumar Verma has topped the exam in Civil Engineering discipline. A total of 127 candidates have qualified in this subject.

Salunkhe Charudatta Mohanrao is the topper in mechanical discipline from among 38 candidates.

Shashank Gaur is the topper among 62 candidates in electrical engineering.

Tapan Prakash Jha is the topper in electronics and telecom engineering. 75 candidates have qualified the exam in this discipline.

The candidature of 39 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. "The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status," the UPSC has said.

The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months, upto July 11, from the date of declaration of final result.

The Commission has kept a reserve list of candidates. A total of 90 candidates are in the list.

