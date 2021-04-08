UPSC Engineering Services Exam In July, 215 Posts To Be Filled

UPSC to conduct engineering services exam on July 18.

The preliminary stage of the Engineering Services Exam will be held on July 18, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified. Recruitment is done in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering disciplines. Application forms for the exam is available on the website of the UPSC. Candidates can fill and submit the same till April 27.

"The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 215 including 07 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) ( 03 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy & 04 vacancies for Hard of Hearing). The number of vacancies is liable to alteration," the UPSC has said.

In 2019, a total of 581 vacancies were announced to be filled. In 2020, a total of 495 vacancies were notified.

Through the Engineering Services Exam, the UPSC selects and recommends candidates for Survey of India Group 'A' Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Power Engineering Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services.

Graduate engineers between 21-30 years of age are eligible for this post.

