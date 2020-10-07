UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam Admit Card Out

UPSC has released the admit card for the Combined Medical Services exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Services Exam. The exam will be held on October 22. Selection to Combined Medical Services will be through a computer based examination and a personality test. The computer-based exam will be held for two objective papers carrying 250 marks each.

Download Admit Card

"For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty, " UPSC has said in the exam notification.

"Password will be announced at 9.20 am for forenoon session and at 1.50 pm for afternoon session. Candidates will open the secure browser and read instructions from 9.20 am to 9.30 am for forenoon session and from 1.50 pm to 2 pm for afternoon session. However, candidates will not be allowed to start their examination before 9.30 am for forenoon session and 2 pm for afternoon session," UPSC has notified.

Click here for more Jobs News