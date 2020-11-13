UPSC Releases Combined Medical Services Written Exam Result

UPSC has released the result of Combined Medical Services exam on its website.

The result of the written part of the Combined Medical Services exam has been released. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result and has released the list of merit candidates on its website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified this exam are eligible to sit for the interview or the personality test.

Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 Result

"The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test," the UPSC has mentioned in the notification which is available on its website.

"They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check before hand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing for the Personality Test," it adds.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview have to fill and submit a detailed application form (DAF). The DAF will be available on the website of UPSC from November 24 to December 4.

The detailed schedule of the interview will be notified later, the UPSC has said.

"The mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days," the UPSC has also mentioned in the notification.

