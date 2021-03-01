UPSC Civil Services Exam: Details On Eligibility Criteria

UPSC Civil Services exam will be held on June 27.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the notification of the Civil Services exam 2021 soon. The preliminary part of the Civil Services exam 2021 will be held on June 27, the UPSC has confirmed. The notification will be available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam is conducted by the UPSC for selection to Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services and other civil services in three phases: preliminary written exam and a main exam which further comprises a written exam and an interview.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation. Candidates who have obtained the graduate degree can apply for the exam.

Candidates who are awaiting the final result of graduation can also appear for the exam. These candidates, if declared for taking the main exam have to produce the proof of the passing of graduation in the detailed application form.

Regarding MBBS candidates, the UPSC says, “Candidates who have passed the final professional M.B.B.S. or any other Medical Examination but have not completed their internship by the time of submission of their applications for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, will be provisionally admitted to the Examination provided they submit along with their application a copy of certificate from the concerned authority of the University/Institution that they had passed the requisite final professional medical examination.”

The age of the candidate should be between 21-32 years. UPSC provides age relaxation rules as per government guidelines. Relaxation up to a maximum of 5 years will be given to candidates belonging to SC or ST category. Candidates belonging to OBC category will get maximum of 3 years relaxation in the upper age limit.

Candidates who have the requisite educational qualification and are within the permissible age limit can only appear for the UPSC Civil Services exam if they have not exhausted the number of attempts allowed to them.