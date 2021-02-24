UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 On June 27; New Exam Centre In Leh

UPSC Civil Services exam will be held on June 27

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary exam on June 27. Regarding the registration, the UPSC has said, "detailed Notifications for CSE-2021 and IFoSE-2021 shall be published in due course." Civil Services exam 2021 (CSE 2021) and Indian Forest Service exam (IFoSE 2021) will be held together.

Civil Services Exam is held every year for the selection of candidates in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main exam and a personal interview.

The UPSC has opened a new exam centre in Leh for the Civil Services exam.

Providing a big relief for the aspiring candidates, the UPSC has opened a new centre for the Civil Services Examination, in Leh for the candidates from Union Territory of Ladakh. CS Preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on the 27th of June. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 24, 2021

In a related development, the Supreme Court will hear the petition seeking one-time relaxation for candidates who have been given an extra chance in Civil Services Exam. On February 5, the Centre had agreed to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to those civil service aspirants, who had exhausted their last attempt in the 2020 exam and are otherwise not age-barred.

The Centre has said that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants as it would be discriminatory to other candidates.

The civil services (preliminary) exam was scheduled for May 31 last year and was eventually held on October 4, after the UPSC told the top court the exams could not be postponed any longer. Candidates who have exhausted their last attempt in the exam have been given an additional chance.

To be eligible to sit in the Civil Services exam a candidate must be between 21-32 years of age. The minimum educational qualification required for this exam is graduation.

Details of the Civil Services exam 2021 is expected to be released soon.

Click here for more Jobs News