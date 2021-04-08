Civil Services Exam 2020 Interview Begins On April 26, UPSC To Reimburse Air Fare

UPSC civil services exam 2020 interview will begin on April 26.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin the personality test (interview) of the Civil Services Exam 2020 on April 26. A total of 2,046 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview which will be held till June 18. The complete list of the interview including the name of the candidate, interview date, timing and other details is available on the official website of the Commission.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 Interview List

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Civil Services main exam. For selection to the Civil Services main exam candidates had to qualify the preliminary exam.

The UPSC will reimburse the air fare for Civil Services exam 2020 interview.

"Considering the current COVID 19 pandemic situation, the Competent Authority has decided to reimburse the lowest 'to' and 'fro' air fare for traveling by Air India or any other private Airlines to the outstation candidates for attending interviews/ PT boards," the UPSC has said.

"Air Tickets booked through Private travel agents viz. MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo, Ease My Trip etc. will not be reimbursed," it has added.

Candidates have been asked to carry hard copies of air tickets (to and fro journeys) showing the details of air fare alongwith boarding pass (for onward journey only) for reimbursement.

