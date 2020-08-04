25 From Jamia Millia Academy Clear UPSC Civil Services 2019

25 candidates who are trained at the Residential Coaching Academy or RCA of Jamia Millia Islamia have been recommended for various Civil Services based on the recruitment examinations and interviews conducted by the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC.

25 candidates who are trained at the Residential Coaching Academy or RCA of Jamia Millia Islamia have been recommended for various Civil Services based on the recruitment examinations and interviews conducted by the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC. Pradeep Singh topped the Civil Services examination 2019, results of which were announced on today by the Commission.

An official from the central university has also said five external candidates who appeared for Mock Interview training of the RCA Jamia Millia has also qualified the coveted recruitment exam.

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy provides free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category. Women candidates are also eligible to avail this opportunity in which the Jamia offers free coaching along with hostel facility.

A total of 60 candidates from JMIA RCA had qualified for the UPSC Personal Interview in 2019 exams, the last leg of the recruitment process.

RCA candidates who cleared UPSC Civil Services exam

S.No.

Name

Roll.No

Service likely to be allotted

1

Ruchi Bindal

825660

39

2

Zaib Zakir Shaikh

510368

153

3

Non Jay Ali Akram

5800817

188

4

Farman Ahmad

851466

258

5

Kevin Thomas Skaria

5812020

259

6

Mohd Shafiq

6302759

292

7

Sufiyan Ahmad

815544

303

8

Nadia Beig

5801755

350

9

Garima Dahiya

876158

459

10

Mohammad Nadeemuddin

1045450

461

11

Md Qamaruddin Khan

321656

511

12

Rajendra Chaudhary

1220433

554

13

Mohammad Aaquib

814038

579

14

Sabzar Ahmad Ganie

1801855

628

15

Ramesh

6410049

646

16

Arvind Meena

6403059

676

17

Stenzin Wengayal

5806794

717

18

Dhiman Chakma

5807406

722

19

K  Prathima

1030088

757

20

Parveen Nayak

6403023

796

21

Yshwant Meena

1131015

797

22

Md Shabbir Alam

6418278

P

23

Saifullah

873750

P

24

Azhruddin  Qazi

1301406

P

25

Nawas sarfuddin

1803006

P

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

A total of 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list, it said.

The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government.

"The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld," the UPSC said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier Civil Services. 

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively, the Commission said.

(With PTI Inputs)

