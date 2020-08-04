25 From Jamia Millia Academy Clear UPSC Civil Services 2019

25 candidates who are trained at the Residential Coaching Academy or RCA of Jamia Millia Islamia have been recommended for various Civil Services based on the recruitment examinations and interviews conducted by the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC. Pradeep Singh topped the Civil Services examination 2019, results of which were announced on today by the Commission.
An official from the central university has also said five external candidates who appeared for Mock Interview training of the RCA Jamia Millia has also qualified the coveted recruitment exam.
Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy provides free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category. Women candidates are also eligible to avail this opportunity in which the Jamia offers free coaching along with hostel facility.
A total of 60 candidates from JMIA RCA had qualified for the UPSC Personal Interview in 2019 exams, the last leg of the recruitment process.
RCA candidates who cleared UPSC Civil Services exam
S.No.
Name
Roll.No
Service likely to be allotted
1
Ruchi Bindal
825660
39
2
Zaib Zakir Shaikh
510368
153
3
Non Jay Ali Akram
5800817
188
4
Farman Ahmad
851466
258
5
Kevin Thomas Skaria
5812020
259
6
Mohd Shafiq
6302759
292
7
Sufiyan Ahmad
815544
303
8
Nadia Beig
5801755
350
9
Garima Dahiya
876158
459
10
Mohammad Nadeemuddin
1045450
461
11
Md Qamaruddin Khan
321656
511
12
Rajendra Chaudhary
1220433
554
13
Mohammad Aaquib
814038
579
14
Sabzar Ahmad Ganie
1801855
628
15
Ramesh
6410049
646
16
Arvind Meena
6403059
676
17
Stenzin Wengayal
5806794
717
18
Dhiman Chakma
5807406
722
19
K Prathima
1030088
757
20
Parveen Nayak
6403023
796
21
Yshwant Meena
1131015
797
22
Md Shabbir Alam
6418278
P
23
Saifullah
873750
P
24
Azhruddin Qazi
1301406
P
25
Nawas sarfuddin
1803006
P
A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.
Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.
A total of 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list, it said.
The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government.
"The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld," the UPSC said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier Civil Services.
Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively, the Commission said.
(With PTI Inputs)
