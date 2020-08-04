25 From Jamia Millia Academy Clear UPSC Civil Services 2019

UPSC Civil Services 2019: 25 From Jamia Millia Academy Clear UPSC Exam

25 candidates who are trained at the Residential Coaching Academy or RCA of Jamia Millia Islamia have been recommended for various Civil Services based on the recruitment examinations and interviews conducted by the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC. Pradeep Singh topped the Civil Services examination 2019, results of which were announced on today by the Commission.

An official from the central university has also said five external candidates who appeared for Mock Interview training of the RCA Jamia Millia has also qualified the coveted recruitment exam.

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy provides free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category. Women candidates are also eligible to avail this opportunity in which the Jamia offers free coaching along with hostel facility.

A total of 60 candidates from JMIA RCA had qualified for the UPSC Personal Interview in 2019 exams, the last leg of the recruitment process.

RCA candidates who cleared UPSC Civil Services exam

S.No. Name Roll.No Service likely to be allotted 1 Ruchi Bindal 825660 39 2 Zaib Zakir Shaikh 510368 153 3 Non Jay Ali Akram 5800817 188 4 Farman Ahmad 851466 258 5 Kevin Thomas Skaria 5812020 259 6 Mohd Shafiq 6302759 292 7 Sufiyan Ahmad 815544 303 8 Nadia Beig 5801755 350 9 Garima Dahiya 876158 459 10 Mohammad Nadeemuddin 1045450 461 11 Md Qamaruddin Khan 321656 511 12 Rajendra Chaudhary 1220433 554 13 Mohammad Aaquib 814038 579 14 Sabzar Ahmad Ganie 1801855 628 15 Ramesh 6410049 646 16 Arvind Meena 6403059 676 17 Stenzin Wengayal 5806794 717 18 Dhiman Chakma 5807406 722 19 K Prathima 1030088 757 20 Parveen Nayak 6403023 796 21 Yshwant Meena 1131015 797 22 Md Shabbir Alam 6418278 P 23 Saifullah 873750 P 24 Azhruddin Qazi 1301406 P 25 Nawas sarfuddin 1803006 P

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

A total of 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list, it said.

The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government.

"The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld," the UPSC said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier Civil Services.

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively, the Commission said.

(With PTI Inputs)

