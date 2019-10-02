Central Service Recruiter, UPSC, Turns 93

UPSC celebrates 93rd Foundation Day

The central civil/ defence service recruiter, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), celebrated its 93rd foundation day on October 1. The foundation day event was organized in Ayog Sachivalaya building within the Commission's premises.

Former UPSC Chairmen and members of UPSC attended the event. Rakesh Gupta, Secretary UPSC welcomed the guests.

Arvind Saxena, Chairman UPSC addressed the gathering. Talking about the rich and diverse professional backgrounds, the acumen and wisdom and the highest standards of integrity the members bring to the UPSC, the Chairman also enlightened the gathering about the new initiatives being undertaken by the Commission.

He also said that the Commission has been continuously looking at its own systems and is open to discussion and suggestions for improvements in critical areas like conduct of examination, recruitments, and evaluation through interviews.

The Chairman's speech was followed by cultural programmes like devotional songs, folk dance, vocal performance and drums.

UPSC has undertaken several measures to support and enhance employability. The recent initiative to disclose the marks of non-recommended candidates is among many reforms adopted by the Commission. The UPSC discloses the scores and ranking of non-recommended candidates on its websites and further links the data with the National Career Services portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. With this the Commission intends to increase the scope of employability for meritorious candidates in government, public and private sectors.

