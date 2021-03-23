UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2021 Result Declared

UPSC has declared the CDS (I) exam result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam result. A total of 6552 candidates have qualified for the interview which will be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS Result

CDS (I) 2021 is being held for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 152th Course commencing in January, 2022 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2022 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (211 F(P)) commencing in January, 2022 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 115th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2022 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 29th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2022.

"Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves online on the Recruiting Directorate's website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview," the UPSC has said in the result notice.

The mark sheet of all the candidates who have not qualified in the exam will be released by the UPSC within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result. The mark sheets will be available on the website for a period of 30 days, the UPSC has said.

