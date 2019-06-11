Combined Defence Services Exam (II) In September, Notification Tomorrow

UPSC CDS (II) 2019 Notification On June 12

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the exam details of Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam tomorrow. This will be the second CDS exam of the year. The first exam was held in February. The exam is held twice a year for admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers' Training Academy. In the CDS (I) exam a total of 417 seats were notified out of which 15 seats were for SSC women (non-technical course) at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

The CDS (II) will be held on September 8. Online registration for the exam will continue till July 8.

UPSC will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination. Candidates who are declared successful in the written exam will be detailed for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board based on their preference by the respective service HQ.

On May 3, UPSC declared the final result for CDS (II) 2018. 4,729 candidates had qualified for the interview round. The Commission had announced a total of 177 vacancies in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. Last year the notification was released in August.

Click here for more Jobs News