UPSC Releases Marks Of CDS (II) Exam Merit Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who have qualified the Combined Defence Services (CDS) (II) 2019 exam. The marks of the recommended candidates is available on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS (II) 2019 Exam Marks

Candidates have been selected on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Candidates who have not been recommended for admission can opt to disclose their marks for other employment opportunities. These candidates can exercise their options while downloading their marks. "Attention of the candidates is also invited to the scheme of public disclosure of scores and other details of non-recommended candidates as available in the Commission's website. Such non-recommended candidates may exercise their options while downloading their marks," the UPSC has also mentioned in the result notification.

