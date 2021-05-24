UPSC Declares Combined Defence Services Exam Result

UPSC CDS result has been declared.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam. The CDS result is available on the website of the UPSC. A total of 147 candidates have qualified on the basis of the written exam conducted by the UPSC and the interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS Result

Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission's website for 30 days, the UPSC has said.

Non-recommended candidates who wish to make their exam scores public for other employment opportunities can exercise their option on the Commission's website.

The exam was held for admission to Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2021.

The list of 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

