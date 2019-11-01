UPSC Announces Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam (II) 2019 Result

UPSC CDS Exam (II) 2019 result released on official website

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified in the Combined Defence Services Exam (II) 2019 and have been shortlisted for interview by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The Commission has released, both, the roll numbers and names of the candidates who have qualified for the SSB interview.

The candidature of all the candidates, who have been included in the shortlist, is provisional.

UPSC CDS Exam (II) 2019 Result - Roll Number-wise

UPSC CDS Exam (II) 2019 Result - Name-wise

candidates who have been placed in the provisional list will have to submit original certificates in support of their date of birth, educational qualification, NCC (C) not later than July 1, 2020 for IMA & NA, not later than May 13, 2020 for AFA and not later than October 1, 2020 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register on the recruiting directorate website (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in) in order to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified in the written exam, will be available on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available for download for a period of 30 days.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.