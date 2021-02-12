UPSC CAPF Exam 2020: Detailed Application Form Released

UPSC has released the detailed application form of the CAPF 2020 exam.

For the CAPF exam 2020, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application forms for those candidates who have qualified in the written exam the result of which was declared on February 8. The written exam was held on December 20. Candidates who have qualified will now appear for the physical standards test, physical efficiency test and medical standard test.

UPSC CAPF DAF

This exam is conducted by the UPSC for recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the CAPFs: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The option to fill and submit the detailed application form will be available till February 25.

"The Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them," the UPSC has said in a notification.

Candidates who qualify the medical standards test will be shortlisted for the interview, which will be conducted by the UPSC. The interview will carry a total of 150 marks.

The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam and the interview round.

The final result of the UPSC CAPF 2019 exam was released last week. A total of 264 candidates have been selected.

Click here for more Jobs News