UPSC Releases Admit Card For Indian Forest Services Main Exam 2019

UPSC has released main exam admit card for Indian Forest Service Exam 2019

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2019. The admit card will be available on the UPSC official website for download till December 8, 2019. The IFS Main examination will begin on December 1 and conclude on December 8. The examination will held in two sessions every day except on December 2 which has been assigned as a rest day for candidates.

Candidates appearing in the UPSC Forest Services Main exam can download their admit card using either their registration number or their roll number.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check the details on their admit cards carefully and in case of any discrepancy, bring it to the notice of the Commission immediately.

candidates must bring their e-admit card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring passport size photograph, one for each session, for appearing in the examination with an Undertaking.

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring black ball-point pen on the day of the exam for the purpose of making entries in their answer booklet.

The number of vacancies which will be filled based on the results of the Indian Forest Service examination is expected to be approximately 90. 1,145 candidates had qualified in the preliminary examination who will now appear for the main examination.

