Indian Forest Service Main Exam In December

Indian Forest Service (IFS) main exam will be held from December 1 to December 8. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date sheet on October 17. There would be no exam on December 2.

IFS Main Exam Date Sheet

IFS main exam would be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.

Indian Forest Service exam is conducted along with the Civil Services examination. Selection to the IFS is done through two successive exams-- preliminary exam and main exam. The main exam comprises a written test and interview.

UPSC selects candidates for the main exam through the preliminary exam. The number of candidates admitted to the main examination is around twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled.The final merit list would be based on the scores obtained in the main exam.

Candidates, who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the main examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, will be shortlisted for the interview round. The interview will carry 300 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks).

This year the number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the IFS examination is expected to be approximately 90.

